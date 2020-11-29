42-yr-old man killed with sharp-edged weapon in Jammu; accused arrested

A 42-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon here and the accused arrested within hours, police said on Sunday. The victim, Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Ustaad Mohalla locality of Jammu, was assaulted over some issue by Gurpreet Singh of Nanak Nagar, Rehari Pulli, on Saturday evening, a police official said.

Ahmad was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where he succumbed to injuries, he said. The accused fled the scene but was arrested later, the official said, adding a case was registered and further investigation was on.