Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are providing sipper, straw to Stan Swamy: Jail authorities

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is being provided sipper and other facilities in the Taloja prison from the day second of his arrest, a senior prison official said on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:50 IST
We are providing sipper, straw to Stan Swamy: Jail authorities

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is being provided sipper and other facilities in the Taloja prison from the day second of his arrest, a senior prison official said on Sunday. Swamy, 83, who is suffering from various health issues including Parkinson's disease, was arrested on October 8 and has been lodged at the Taloja prison near here in Navi Mumbai.

Talking to PTI, a senior prison official said the allegation that prison authorities were not providing sipper and straw to Swamy were "baseless". "Not just sipper and straw, we are providing him other facilities too like wheelchair, walking stick, walker, and two attendants were also provided to him," the official said.

"We know he is a patient, he suffers from Parkinsons disease. Why would we not provide him things which he requires," the official said. Meanwhile, some Delhi-based lawyers have also sent straws and sippers for the activist in a parcel along with a letter to the Taloja prison on Saturday.

"As lawyers, we were pained by the situation as all jail manuals provide for special facilities for inmates who have special needs," said Nandita Rao, one of the advocates who have signed the letter sent to the jail. "We felt if someone does not even have a right to dignified drinking water in judicial custody, then the basic values of our Constitution and humanity are being disrespected," she added.

Swamy had earlier filed a plea in a special NIA court here, seeking that he be provided a straw and a sipper. The court on Thursday rejected his previous application seeking a direction to the National Investigation Agency to return the straw and sipper allegedly seized from him during the arrest.

Swamy had said he needs a straw and sipper as he has trouble eating and drinking because his hands shake due to the Parkinson's disease. On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links' case, denied that it had confiscated Swamy's straw and sipper.

Swamy's lawyer Sharif Shaikh then filed a fresh application to obtain these things, besides winter clothing. The activist on Thursday also filed a bail plea in the special NIA court.

As per the NIA, Swamy was involved in the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist), and had received funds through an associate for furthering Maoist agenda. He was also the convener of the Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of the CPI(Maoist), the NIA claimed.

Swamy in his bail plea denied the allegations and said that the prosecution had failed to bring on record any evidence..

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP registers first case under anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. The case was registered at the Devarniyan police station in Bareilly district on Satur...

Thane: 14-year-old boy killed by teen lover's brother

A 20-year-old man from Palghar has been arrested for allegedly killing a minor boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district over a love affair, police said on Sunday. The 14-year-old victim was in love with the accuseds minor sister and this was the...

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020