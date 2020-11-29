Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel

A car bombing in the Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:58 IST
Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A car bombing in the Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast. Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of the provincial hospital in Ghazni, said 30 bodies and 24 injured people had been transported there. "All of the victims are security personnel," he said.

The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials said. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that there had been a car bomb blast but did not provide further information on the target or possible casualties.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when contacted by Reuters, did not confirm or deny responsibility.

Afghanistan has seen a spate of car bombings over the last few months, despite peace talks being under way between negotiation teams of the insurgent Taliban and the government in the Qatari capital of Doha. Violence in the country, at war for two decades, remains unacceptably high, foreign governments and institutions say, calling for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Another bombing on Sunday, in the eastern province of Zabul, targeting a top provincial official, killed at least one person and injured 23, said Gul Islam Syaal, the spokesman for the province's governor. Haji Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of the provincial council of Zabul, suffered minor injuries in the attack on his convoy.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Haqbayan, an outspoken critic of the Taliban.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent...

Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020