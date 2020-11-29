Left Menu
Development News Edition

People angry with TRS, AIMIM "alliance"; Hyderabad will elect

...the way encroachments are increasing and growing due to blessings of a party...The people here are angry and upset with TRS and Owaisi's alliance," he alleged. Shah said the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:58 IST
People angry with TRS, AIMIM "alliance"; Hyderabad will elect
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the people of Telanganaare angry and upsetwith the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls. Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City here, saidthe people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining forchange has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," Shah told TV news channels,participating in a roadshow in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Exuding confidence that the BJP's candidate will become Mayor of the city, Shah alleged Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

"...the way Hyderabad was flooded in the recent rains. ...the way encroachments are increasing and growing due to blessings of a party...The people here are angry and upset with TRS and Owaisi's alliance," he alleged.

Shah said the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor. "The people of Hyderabad should also give BJP an opportunity and we want to free Hyderabad from Nizam culture," he said adding the entire country is marching on the development path under Modi's leadership.

Shah said wherever the BJP has won no communal riots have happened there. Asked about allegations by TRS leaders that no central aid was given for relief work in Hyderabad which was hit by heavy rains and flood during October, Shah claimed the Centre has given the maximum amount to Hyderabad.

"Water entered houses of 7 lakh people...Where was Shri Owaisi (All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi) and Shri KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). They were not to be seen. Our party workers, our MPs were among the people to help them out," he said. "Why the water entered the houses was because of the way encroachments were encouraged on Owaisi's behalf. We want to assure the citizens of Hyderabad if BJP wins the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation then all encroachments will be removed and Hyderabad will be made a global IT hub and modern city," Shah added.

Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders ...

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...

Man killed over Rs 200 in UP's Aligarh

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in a crowded market in Civil Lines area here after he allegedly refused to lend Rs 200 to an acquaintance, police said on Sunday. Ansar Ahmad, a father of three, owned a tyre repair shop at Shamshad Market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020