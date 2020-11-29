Police to invoke NSA against man held for killing teenaged girl

The Ballia police has decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against a man arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl after she spurned his love proposal. Accused Syed Mohammad, 21, was arrested on Saturday for killing the girl in a village under Sikandar Pur police station area and was remanded in judicial custody, said Deputy Inspector General Subhash Chandra Dubey of Azamgarh range on Sunday.

"Syed was involved in a one-sided love affair with the girl and killed her as he failed in love. Action will be initiated against Syed under the NSA," the DIG said. Police had earlier said Syed had attacked the girl on November 27 when she had gone to fields in her village to fetch ‘saag’ (leafy vegetables) and killed her in the presence of her friends.

He had killed the girl by slashing her neck right in the presence of her friends, the police had said. Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.