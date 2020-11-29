Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP girl consumes poison over harassment by roadside Romeos

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel told media on Sunday that on November 6, the family of a class 11 girl had filed a complaint at the Piswa Police Station that when she was returning home, three motorcycle-borne roadside Romeos accosted her and took her videos. They threatened her that if she would not receive their phone calls, they would post her photos on social media, the officer said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:51 IST
UP girl consumes poison over harassment by roadside Romeos
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old girl consumed poison after being allegedly harassed by three youths from her village, and is battling for her life in a Noida hospital, police said on Sunday. The matter had triggered a controversy after the victim's family on Saturday alleged that they had been urging officials at the Piswa Police Station to take into account the threats received by the family from one of the accused for the past three weeks.

Talking to reporters, they rued that instead of addressing their concerns, the police started harassing them and mounting pressure on them to withdraw the case. The family had filed a case of sexual harassment against the three youths on November 6.

The victim's family also alleged that some influential political leaders were mounting pressure on the police to withdraw the case. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel told media on Sunday that on November 6, the family of a class 11 girl had filed a complaint at the Piswa Police Station that when she was returning home, three motorcycle-borne roadside Romeos accosted her and took her videos.

They threatened her that if she would not receive their phone calls, they would post her photos on social media, the officer said. The girl refused and her family filed a complaint the same evening.

The next day the accused posted her pictures on social media, police said. According to the victim's father, he approached the police station, but his complaint was not entertained. The girl consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital in Noida on Friday.

SP Shubham Patel said a team of three police officers led by a circle officer has been deputed to investigate the case and trace the accused. He said if the allegation of police negligence is found to be true, action would be taken against the erring police officers.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras frustration after suffering set...

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020