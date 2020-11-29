UP girl consumes poison over harassment by roadside Romeos

A 17-year-old girl consumed poison after being allegedly harassed by three youths from her village, and is battling for her life in a Noida hospital, police said on Sunday. The matter had triggered a controversy after the victim's family on Saturday alleged that they had been urging officials at the Piswa Police Station to take into account the threats received by the family from one of the accused for the past three weeks.

Talking to reporters, they rued that instead of addressing their concerns, the police started harassing them and mounting pressure on them to withdraw the case. The family had filed a case of sexual harassment against the three youths on November 6.

The victim's family also alleged that some influential political leaders were mounting pressure on the police to withdraw the case. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel told media on Sunday that on November 6, the family of a class 11 girl had filed a complaint at the Piswa Police Station that when she was returning home, three motorcycle-borne roadside Romeos accosted her and took her videos.

They threatened her that if she would not receive their phone calls, they would post her photos on social media, the officer said. The girl refused and her family filed a complaint the same evening.

The next day the accused posted her pictures on social media, police said. According to the victim's father, he approached the police station, but his complaint was not entertained. The girl consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital in Noida on Friday.

SP Shubham Patel said a team of three police officers led by a circle officer has been deputed to investigate the case and trace the accused. He said if the allegation of police negligence is found to be true, action would be taken against the erring police officers.