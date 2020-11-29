J&K Lt Guv, 2 Union ministers offer prayers at temple in MP
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shandilya Giriraj Singh offered prayers at a temple complex in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Sunday. Sinha and the two Union ministers offered prayers in the temple complex, Mishra informed in a tweet.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 16:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shandilya Giriraj Singh offered prayers at a temple complex in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Sunday. Earlier, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Sinha, Petroleum Minister Pradhan and Fisheries Minister Singh on their arrival in Datia.
They later reached Maa Peetambara Peeth temple complex, which attractsthousands of devotees every month. Sinha and the two Union ministers offered prayers in the temple complex, Mishra informed in a tweet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Datia
- Sinha
- Maa Peetambara Peeth
- Manoj Sinha
- Mishra
- Singh
- Madhya
- Pradhan
- Narottam Mishra
ALSO READ
ED Director S K Mishra's tenure extended by one year
PM Modi pays tributes to valour of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in 1971 war against Pak, says he became "rashtra deep".
Golf-Singh pulls out of Masters due to illness
Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony
Non-domicile subjects of Jammu & Kashmir are entitled to file RTIs related to UT: Jitendra Singh