J&K Lt Guv, 2 Union ministers offer prayers at temple in MP

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shandilya Giriraj Singh offered prayers at a temple complex in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Sunday. Earlier, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Sinha, Petroleum Minister Pradhan and Fisheries Minister Singh on their arrival in Datia.

They later reached Maa Peetambara Peeth temple complex, which attractsthousands of devotees every month. Sinha and the two Union ministers offered prayers in the temple complex, Mishra informed in a tweet.