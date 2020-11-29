Left Menu
By Shirish B Pradhan SPORTS SPD6 SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER-VACCINE Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. PTI SRY.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:02 IST
Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur: An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday night, security officials said. DEL22 LD PM New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time:PM New Delhi: Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for peasants and bestowed on them new rights.

DEL26 UP-ANTI-CONVERSION-2NDLD-CASE UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. DEL25 VIRUS-VACCINE-DCGI COMPENSATION DCGI and institutional ethics committee investigating claim of adverse event in COVID vaccine trial: Officials New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India and the institutional ethics committee at the implementation site are investigating if the adverse event as claimed to have been suffered by a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai are related to the shot administered to him.

DEL30 DL-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Ready to talk with govt but will not accept any conditions, say agitating farmers New Delhi: Farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws on Sunday said they are ready for talks with the government but will not accept any conditions, including moving to the city's Burari ground from the Singhu and Tikri border points, where they have stayed put for the last three days. DEL28 VIRUS-CASE-FATALITIES 8 states, UTs reported nearly 71 pc of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span New Delhi: Nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

China's Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe arrived here on Sunday to meet Nepal's top leadership and bolster military cooperation and take the existing friendly bilateral relations to a new height. By Shirish B Pradhan

PTI SRY.

Sukma naxal attack an act of cowardice: C'garh home minister

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday described the Naxal attack in Sukma district, in which one CoBRA officer was killed and nine commandos injured, as a cowardly act that reflected the ultras frustration after suffering set...

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...
