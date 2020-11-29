Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur: An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday night, security officials said. DEL22 LD PM New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time:PM New Delhi: Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for peasants and bestowed on them new rights.

DEL26 UP-ANTI-CONVERSION-2NDLD-CASE UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. DEL25 VIRUS-VACCINE-DCGI COMPENSATION DCGI and institutional ethics committee investigating claim of adverse event in COVID vaccine trial: Officials New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India and the institutional ethics committee at the implementation site are investigating if the adverse event as claimed to have been suffered by a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai are related to the shot administered to him.

DEL30 DL-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Ready to talk with govt but will not accept any conditions, say agitating farmers New Delhi: Farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws on Sunday said they are ready for talks with the government but will not accept any conditions, including moving to the city's Burari ground from the Singhu and Tikri border points, where they have stayed put for the last three days. DEL28 VIRUS-CASE-FATALITIES 8 states, UTs reported nearly 71 pc of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span New Delhi: Nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

DEL27 AVI-AI-LONDON Air India plans to operate non-stop flights on Chennai-London route from Jan New Delhi: Air India is planning to operate non-stop flights on the Chennai-London route from January next year, making Tamil Nadu's capital the ninth city to be connected with the British capital. FOREIGN FGN9 NEPAL-CHINA-VISIT Chinese Defence Minister in Nepal to bolster military cooperation Kathmandu: China’s Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe arrived here on Sunday to meet Nepal's top leadership and bolster military cooperation and take the existing friendly bilateral relations to a new height. By Shirish B Pradhan SPORTS SPD6 SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER-VACCINE Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19.

PTI SRY.