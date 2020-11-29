Hungarian official compares George Soros to Hitler

Left Menu
PTI | Budapest | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:00 IST
A Hungarian ministerial commissioner has come under fire for an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary's government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. "Europe is George Soros' gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion article on Saturday in the pro-government outlet Origo. "Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life." The comments drew outrage from Hungary's Jewish community, including the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, which called the article "tasteless" and "unforgivable." "(The article) is a textbook case of the relativization of the Holocaust, and is therefore incompatible with the government's claim of zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” the group wrote in a statement.

In the article, Demeter, appointed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to oversee cultural production, compared Soros to Adolph Hitler, writing he was "the liberal Führer, and his liber-aryan army deifies him more than did Hitler's own." Soros, who was born in Hungary and is a Holocaust survivor, is a frequent target of Orban's government for his philanthropic activities that favor liberal causes. Government media campaigns targeting Soros have led to charges of anti-Semitism. The article addressed a conflict over the European Union's next budget, which member states Hungary and Poland are blocking over provisions that could block payments to countries that do not uphold democratic standards.

Demeter referred to the two countries, both of which are under EU investigation for undermining judicial independence and media freedom, as "the new Jews." The government of Israel, a close ally of Hungary, condemned Demeter's comments. The Israeli Embassy in Budapest tweeted, "We utterly reject the use and abuse of the memory of the Holocaust for any purpose … There is no place for connecting the worst crime in human history, or its perpetrators, to any contemporary debate." Gordon Bajnai, Hungary's prime minister in 2009-2010, wrote on Facebook on Sunday that if Demeter isn't removed from his post by Monday, “Hungarians and the rest of the world will obviously consider (his) statement as the position of the Hungarian government.”.

