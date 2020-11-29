Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 2 Naxal IEDs unearthed in Dantewada

The IEDs, each weighing 5 kilograms, were unearthed from beneath a road between Dhanikarka and Surnaar villages under Kuakonda police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI. "Acting on specific inputs provided by villagers, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the state's anti- Naxal force, launched an operation on the route that goes through dense forest. During this operation, the team detected the two IEDs, which were then deactivated," the SP informed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:23 IST
C'garh: 2 Naxal IEDs unearthed in Dantewada

A day after a Naxal IED blast killed a CoBRA officer and injured nine commandos in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces uncovered two such devices planted by ultras in Dantewada on Sunday, an official said. The IEDs, each weighing 5 kilograms, were unearthed from beneath a road between Dhanikarka and Surnaar villages under Kuakonda police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"Acting on specific inputs provided by villagers, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the state's anti- Naxal force, launched an operation on the route that goes through dense forest. During this operation, the team detected the two IEDs, which were then deactivated," the SP informed. PTI TKP BNM BNM

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ganja worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Nearly six quintal of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle search at Khatkhati in Bokajan police station area early on Sunday and sei...

Navy finds some debris of crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea

The Indian Navy has recovered some debris of the MiG-29K aircraft that went missing three days back in the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast, a spokesperson said on Sunday, adding the search continued with ships and aircraft for missing pilot C...

Rugby-Les Bleus forced to bank on inexperienced players for final v England

On paper, a France versus England rugby test should be an exciting European clash, but next Sundays Autumn Nations Cup final between the two may be one of the their most lopsided encounters yet.While England are expected to be at full stren...

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala over next few days;Red alert issued for Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low pressure area off south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, with IMD issuing a red alert f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020