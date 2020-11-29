UP: 6 youths beat up college student, absconding

A college student was beaten up by six youths due to a personal enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. Iftikhar, a resident of Purbaliyan village, was badly beaten using batons near Mansurpur railway station in the district on Saturday.

According to SHO Kushalpal Singh, police registered a case against Ashish Saini, Abhishek, Sagar, Rishabh, and Ashish Rathi who are all absconding. Police are searching for them. The victim's brother has lodged an FIR against the accused and alleged that his brother was thrashed by the accused.