UP: 6 youths beat up college student, absconding
A college student was beaten up by six youths due to a personal enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. Iftikhar, a resident of Purbaliyan village, was badly beaten using batons near Mansurpur railway station in the district on Saturday. According to SHO Kushalpal Singh, police registered a case against Ashish Saini, Abhishek, Sagar, Rishabh, and Ashish Rathi who are all absconding. Police are searching for them.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:03 IST
A college student was beaten up by six youths due to a personal enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. Iftikhar, a resident of Purbaliyan village, was badly beaten using batons near Mansurpur railway station in the district on Saturday.
According to SHO Kushalpal Singh, police registered a case against Ashish Saini, Abhishek, Sagar, Rishabh, and Ashish Rathi who are all absconding. Police are searching for them. The victim's brother has lodged an FIR against the accused and alleged that his brother was thrashed by the accused.
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek
- Sagar
- Rishabh
- Ashish
- SHO Kushalpal Singh
ALSO READ
I'm well aware of certain roles that don't suit me: Abhishek Bachchan on 20 yrs in Bollywood
UP: 16-year-old boy found dead in Govind Sagar dam
Bengal govt mulls setting up of Gangasagar Mela e-snan mobile application
'Miss you dearly': Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for late grandfather
Abhishek Maheshwari named CEO of Aakash Educational Services