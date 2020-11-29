Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL56 LDALL FARMERS Protesting farmers reject 'conditional' dialogue; threaten to block all entry points to national capital New Delhi/Chandigarh: Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:27 IST
HIGHLIGHTS
Representative Image

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL56 LDALL FARMERS Protesting farmers reject 'conditional' dialogue; threaten to block all entry points to national capital New Delhi/Chandigarh: Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. DEL50 2NDLD PM New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time:PM New Delhi: Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights. DEL48 PM-VACCINE-TEAMS Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday. DEL45 DL-VIRUS LD CASES Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die New Delhi: The national capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said. DEL47 JK-MEHBOOBA Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue.

DEL52 IMD-LD WINTER North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD New Delhi: North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and the possibility of cold waves occurring could be more this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday. DEL33 NIA-STAN SWAMY-SIPPER NIA rejects reports of seizing Stan Swamy's sipper as 'false and mischievous' New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday dismissed as "false, incorrect and mischievous" reports which alleged the premier investigation agency has seized human rights activist Father Stan Swamy's straw and sipper, and that it has sought 20 days from a court to respond to his plea for the drinking aid.

DEL55 DEF-NAVY-RESCUE MiG-29K crash: Parts of aircraft located; one pilot still untraceable New Delhi: Search and rescue teams of the Indian Navy located the turbo charger, fuel tank and some other parts of the MiG-29K fighter aircraft that had crashed into the Arabian Sea, but one of the two pilots remained untraceable, officials said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN14 NEPAL-CHINA-2NDLD VISIT Chinese defence minister meets Nepal's top leadership; aims at bolstering military cooperation Kathmandu: China's Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Sunday met Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and held talks with Nepal Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa on various issues of bilateral interest, aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation and taking the existing friendly ties to a new height. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN10 UK-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the government's tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there "a sunset" clause - or expiry date - of February 3 on the latest restrictions. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fa...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020