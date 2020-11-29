Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL56 LDALL FARMERS Protesting farmers reject 'conditional' dialogue; threaten to block all entry points to national capital New Delhi/Chandigarh: Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. DEL50 2NDLD PM New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time:PM New Delhi: Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights. DEL48 PM-VACCINE-TEAMS Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday. DEL45 DL-VIRUS LD CASES Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die New Delhi: The national capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said. DEL47 JK-MEHBOOBA Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue.

DEL52 IMD-LD WINTER North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD New Delhi: North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and the possibility of cold waves occurring could be more this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday. DEL33 NIA-STAN SWAMY-SIPPER NIA rejects reports of seizing Stan Swamy's sipper as 'false and mischievous' New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday dismissed as "false, incorrect and mischievous" reports which alleged the premier investigation agency has seized human rights activist Father Stan Swamy's straw and sipper, and that it has sought 20 days from a court to respond to his plea for the drinking aid.

DEL55 DEF-NAVY-RESCUE MiG-29K crash: Parts of aircraft located; one pilot still untraceable New Delhi: Search and rescue teams of the Indian Navy located the turbo charger, fuel tank and some other parts of the MiG-29K fighter aircraft that had crashed into the Arabian Sea, but one of the two pilots remained untraceable, officials said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN14 NEPAL-CHINA-2NDLD VISIT Chinese defence minister meets Nepal's top leadership; aims at bolstering military cooperation Kathmandu: China's Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Sunday met Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and held talks with Nepal Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa on various issues of bilateral interest, aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation and taking the existing friendly ties to a new height. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN10 UK-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the government's tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there "a sunset" clause - or expiry date - of February 3 on the latest restrictions. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY