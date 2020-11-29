UP trader's death: Cash reward announced for missing SP, police constable

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on suspended Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar and suspended police constable Arun Yadav in the case of abetment to suicide of a trader two months ago. Additional Director General of Police Allahabad zone Prem Prakash on Sunday told PTI that a cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on the suspended SP and constable.

He also said that police are making continuous raids at the possible hideouts, but they are yet to get any success. The ADG also informed that the dismissed SHO Devendra Shukla was arrested on November 25. Shukla had been on the run after the incident over two months ago.

Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi (44) was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 after he accused the then Mahoba SP Patidar of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13. Shukla's services were terminated last month after the special investigation team (SIT) probing the incident found him guilty of corruption and abetment to suicide.

Shukla was arrested from the Mahobkanth police station area near Jhansi district on November 25 afternoon, Mahoba SP Arun Kumar Srivastava had said. He said Patidar and dismissed constable Yadav are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

Earlier, Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded Rs 6 lakh in bribe from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid. The SIT, however, concluded that Tripathi died by suicide. Its probe found that the bullet was fired from his licensed pistol from the front and it pierced through his neck and got entangled in the car seat behind, police had said.

Patidar was suspended immediately after the incident and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth..