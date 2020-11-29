Islamic state claims responsibility for attacking oil refinery in Northern Iraq - statement

Islamic state claims responsibility for attacking oil refinery in Northern Iraq - statementReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 23:47 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for attacking the Siniya oil refinery in northern Iraq, according to a statement posted on the group's official channel.
The statement said two Katyusha rockets were used in the attack. It gave no further details on any casualties.
