UP: Two brothers held for murder of their mother, sister

Two brothers belonging to a Dalit community were arrested here on Sunday in connection with the murder of their mother and sister, who was suspected to be in an illicit relationship, police said. Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said Jairam and his brother Chhotak have been arrested in connection with the murder of their mother Surajvati Devi (55) and their sister Rani (22) after tracking their call details, and interrogating them. Both men were arrested on Sunday, he said.

"The brothers suspected that their sister was involved in an illicit relationship, and hence they killed her, and also killed their mother to give another twist to the case," he said. The bodies were found in their house on Friday with head injuries, the SP added.