Om Birla appoints Utpal Singh as Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, its Secretariat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:59 IST
Retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1, 2020. Singh, a senior civil servant from the 1986 batch of the Uttarakhand cadre, has 34 years of rich and varied administrative experience. He has served in the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance.

Currently, he is posted as Secretary in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. During this period, he dealt with policy and management in sectors such as infrastructure, in particular public works, energy and Information Technology, agriculture and horticulture, human resource, police and personnel management, management of public sector undertakings, management of World Bank and other externally aided projects and management of mega-events such as the Ardha Kumbh at Haridwar.

His tenure as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand for more than two and half years provided an enhanced momentum in policy formulation and management across all sectors of the state and economy. Before assuming the position of Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Singh had rendered services at senior positions in the Government of Uttarakhand, which included, among others, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education. (ANI)

