Duo arrested with 27 kgs of cannabis in J-K’s Udhampur

The two have been identified as Danish Rehman and Abid Ahmed Reshi, both belonging to Bijbehara area of Anantnag district (South Kashmir), they said. The narcotics consignment along with the vehicle was seized, police said. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Rehamba Police Station, they added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:20 IST
Duo arrested with 27 kgs of cannabis in J-K’s Udhampur

Two suspected smugglers were arrested with 27 kg of cannabis on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, police said. A police party intercepted a truck on the highway at Tikri area as part of routine checking, they said.

During the search of the vehicle, 27 kg of cannabis was found in the possession of the accused who were later arrested, police said. The two have been identified as Danish Rehman and Abid Ahmed Reshi, both belonging to Bijbehara area of Anantnag district (South Kashmir), they said.

The narcotics consignment along with the vehicle was seized, police said. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Rehamba Police Station, they added.

PTI AB SRY.

