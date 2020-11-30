All support is kept under review, UK PM's spokesman says on hospitality

Britain's government keeps all financial support to business under review, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked whether the hospitality industry would get more money to weather COVID restrictions.

"We keep all the support that we're providing to the economy under review and that remains the case. But I would point to the support we have already provided for the hospitality industry and other businesses across the country," he told reporters.

"We are in no doubt of the difficulty the hospitality industry is facing, especially as we move towards Christmas."

