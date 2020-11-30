Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO must focus more on challenge of rising China, report to say

It is the rising power of our century and NATO must adapt," said one NATO diplomat who has seen the report, pointing to Chinese activity in the Arctic and Africa and to its heavy investments in European infrastructure.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:06 IST
NATO must focus more on challenge of rising China, report to say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

NATO must think harder about how to handle China and its military rise, though Russia will remain its main adversary during this decade, according to a report to be published on Tuesday on reforming the Atlantic alliance. The report "NATO 2030", prepared by a group of so-called 'wise persons' and containing 138 proposals, comes amid growing doubts about the purpose and relevance of an alliance branded last year by French President Emmanuel Macron as "brain dead".

"China is no longer the benign trading partner that the West had hoped for. It is the rising power of our century and NATO must adapt," said one NATO diplomat who has seen the report, pointing to Chinese activity in the Arctic and Africa and to its heavy investments in European infrastructure. Part of NATO's response should be maintaining a technological advantage over China, protecting computer networks and infrastructure, the diplomat said, citing the report, although not all recommendations will be adopted.

The 30-member alliance could also forge closer ties with non-NATO countries such as Australia and focus more on deterrence in space, where China is developing assets, the report suggests. In comments on Monday ahead of the report's publication, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said China's rise posed "important challenges to our security".

"China is investing massively in new weapons. It is coming closer to us, from the Arctic to Africa. China does not share our values ... and tries to intimidate other countries," he told a news conference, urging allies to come together on the issue. NATO should consider including China in NATO's official master strategy document, its "Strategic Concept", diplomats cited the report as saying, though it will stop short of declaring the country an adversary.

TENSIONS In other recommendations, the report will suggest that NATO foreign ministers meet more regularly and will call for a strengthening of the secretary-general's role as an international mediator.

The report will be discussed by NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday before being presented to the alliance's heads of state and government next year. Even as U.S. President Donald Trump's 'America First' era comes to an end and Europeans welcome the election of an Atlanticist president-elect in Joe Biden, tensions over NATO's ability to act remain.

From anger over Turkey's decision to buy a Russian weapons system to U.S. doubts over Europe's commitment to its own defence, NATO - founded in 1949 to contain a military threat from the Soviet Union - has also faced calls from Trump to do more in the Middle East. However, Eastern European allies, fearful of Russia since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, are concerned about shifting too many resources away from NATO's core task of defending Europe. (Writing by Robin Emmott Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong curbs karaoke, closes games centres after reporting 76 new COVID cases

Hong Kong tightened restrictions aimed at containing a rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and games centres and telling most civil servants to work from home. The mea...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Hazard sidelined with thigh injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that their Belgium forward Eden Hazard has suffered a thigh injury, with local media reporting that the problem will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hazard had to be replaced in the 28th minute of Saturdays...

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...

Centre asks states, UTs to upload data of health workers on 'COVIN app' for Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to upload data of health care workers on its application--Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network COVIN--who would receive Covid vaccination on priority basis.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020