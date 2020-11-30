Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two govt employees suspended in J-K’s Doda over poll code violation

The additional district development commissioner (ADCC), who is the nodal officer for the implementation of the MMC, suspended two employees of the rural development department, served a show-cause notice to a village head, a block development council chairman and a contesting candidate, besides initiated action against four village defence committee members for violating model code of conduct guidelines, they said. The second phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections along with Panchayat bypolls is scheduled for Tuesday, covering 43 constituencies spread over all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:08 IST
Two govt employees suspended in J-K’s Doda over poll code violation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the suspension of two government employees in Doda district for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing district development council polls, officials said. The additional district development commissioner (ADCC), who is the nodal officer for the implementation of the MMC, suspended two employees of the rural development department, served a show-cause notice to a village head, a block development council chairman and a contesting candidate, besides initiated action against four village defence committee members for violating model code of conduct guidelines, they said.

The second phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections along with Panchayat bypolls is scheduled for Tuesday, covering 43 constituencies spread over all the 20 districts of the Union Territory. This is the first major democratic exercise in J-K after the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories As per an order, the ADDC has attached the suspended employees with immediate effect and directions have been passed for withholding their salaries. Besides, inquiry officers have been designated and directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report within seven days, the officials said.

The BDC chairman and the contesting candidate have been asked to explain their position for campaigning during the prohibited period of 48 hours before polling, they said. Likewise, action has been initiated against four VDC members who were found involved in campaigning for a particular political party, the order said.

District Panchayat Election Officer Sagar D Doifode has asked the government employees working under district administration, Doda to refrain from indulging in any kind of political activity during the ongoing DDC polls and panchayat by-election..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone government bond yields tick up, German inflation falls

Euro zone government bond yields ticked up on Monday as traders mostly ignored Modernas application for U.S. and EU emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine and focused on the next moves of the European Central Bank to fight low inflation. Ge...

WHO's Tedros says 'Let's not politicize probe of virus origins'

The World Health Organizations director-general urged countries on Monday not to politicize the hunt for the origins of the novel coronavirus as that would create barriers to learning the truth. We need to know the origin of this virus beca...

Liverpool to submit planning application for Anfield expansion

Liverpool Football Club will this week submit a planning application to Liverpool City Council for the proposed expansion of the Anfield Road stand. The submission of the planning application was paused in spring this year due to the uncert...

No 2015 deluge-like situation in Chennai now, working on lasting solution to avert flooding: CM

Chennai is now in a comfortable position compared to 2015 when there was massive flooding, and the Tamil Nadu government was working on a lasting solution to address the issue in several places whenever there are heavy rains, Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020