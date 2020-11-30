Left Menu
Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:55 IST
Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife used in the murder.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Singh told reporters, "The accused (Miger) was arrested near Badhara village under Vishunpura police station limit on a tip-off. Police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on him before his arrest. On the complaint of family members, a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against him." The SP also said that on Friday, the 10-year-old girl was going home on a cycle when the accused stopped her threatening her with a knife and dragged her to a farm field where he attempted to rape her. When the girl raised an alarm, he slit her throat with a knife and killed her, the SP said.

