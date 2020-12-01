UP: Three men get life term for killing boy in 2017

The District and Sessions Court here on Monday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in connection with the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old boy back in 2017. Government advocate of the district Sahdev Gupta said, "The court on Monday in the abduction and murder of Rehan (9) gave life imprisonment to Israr, Sohanlal and Ansar of Jalalpur village. It also imposed a collective fine of Rs 79,000 on the accused. The fine amount would be given to Rehan's father Navab Sheikh." The incident took place on December 20, 2017 in Jalalpur under Bindki police station. When Rehan was playing at the doorstep of his house, the three men abducted and killed him.

The deceased was buried in the courtyard of the house of Israr's maternal uncle. Later, they had called up Navab Sheikh and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. Gupta said police interrogated the three convicts on the basis of suspicion, and after interrogating them, retrieved the buried body. All the accused were in jail since being arrested.