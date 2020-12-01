Six men molest woman, beat up father in Kolkata

Left Menu
A group of six men allegedly molested a woman near her home in the southern part of the city's New Alipore area and assaulted her father when he protested, police said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 01:08 IST
A group of six men allegedly molested a woman near her home in the southern part of the city's New Alipore area and assaulted her father when he protested, police said on Monday. The alleged incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, a resident of New Alipore, was returning home and the six accused men passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

"When she protested, they groped her from behind. Hearing her screams, her father rushed out of home and was beaten up by the accused. He lost one of his teeth during the assault," the officer said.

After other family members of the two reached the spot, the six men fled. A complaint was lodged with the police on Monday following which a case was started, the official said adding that nobody was arrested in this connection till Monday evening.

