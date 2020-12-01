Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand joins Australia in denouncing China's tweet

New Zealand has joined Australia in denouncing a graphic tweet posted by a Chinese official that shows a fake image of a grinning Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to a child's throat. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand has voiced its concerns directly with Chinese authorities. “This is an image that wasn't factual.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:08 IST
New Zealand joins Australia in denouncing China's tweet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand has joined Australia in denouncing a graphic tweet posted by a Chinese official that shows a fake image of a grinning Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to a child's throat. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand has voiced its concerns directly with Chinese authorities.

"This is an image that wasn't factual. It wasn't correct. And so in keeping with our principled position where images like that are used, we will raise those concerns and we'll do it directly," Ardern told reporters. China has not backed down from the tweet and said there will be no apology.

Ardern's criticism was more muted than Australia's. She faced an awkward choice of how far to get involved in a conflict between New Zealand's closest ally, Australia, and its biggest trading partner, China. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday called the image "repugnant" and demanded an apology from the Chinese government. The post took aim at alleged abuses by Australian soldiers during the conflict in Afghanistan.

The incident is further souring already tense relations between Australia and China. The image, which appeared to show the soldier slitting the child's throat, was posted by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry. He wrote a caption with his tweet: "Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable." He was referring to a disturbing report by Australia's military earlier this month which found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians during the Afghanistan conflict. The report recommended that 19 soldiers be referred to federal police for criminal investigation.

Asked about the issue at a daily briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying cast blame on the Australian side. "What Australia should do is to reflect deeply, bring the perpetrators to justice, make a formal apology to the Afghan people, and solemnly promise to the international community that they will never commit such terrible crimes again," Hua said.

Morrison said Zhao's tweet was "utterly outrageous" and a terrible slur against Australia's military. It "is truly repugnant. It is deeply offensive to every Australian, every Australian who has served in that uniform," he told reporters in Canberra. "The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes." Morrison said his government contacted Twitter asking it to take the post down. The post had a warning tag on it on Tuesday but could still be viewed. Zhao's account comes with a Twitter label stating that it's a Chinese government account.

Despite China blocking Twitter and other US social media platforms within the county, Chinese diplomats and state media have established a strong presence on them. Zhao was criticised by the US in March after tweeting a conspiracy theory that US soldiers may have brought the coronavirus to China. He is considered a leading representative of China's high-pitched new strain of assertive foreign relations.

Morrison acknowledged there were tensions between China and Australia. "But this is not how you deal with them," he said. "Australia has patiently sought to address the tensions that exist in our relationship in a mature way, in a responsible way, by seeking engagement at both leader and ministerial level." The rift between the two nations has grown since the Australian government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. China has since imposed tariffs and other restrictions on a number of Australian exports.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo BayThe Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up prepara...

Brother of Farooq Abdullah among alleged land encroachers in J-K

The name of Mustafa Kamal, brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, appears as an alleged illegal occupant of land other than Roshni in the document published by Divisional Commis...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. California at COVID-19 tipping point as Trump administration hopes for vaccines by ChristmasCalifornias governor said on Monday the state was at a tipping point in the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020