Shiv Sena MLA, son summoned by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. The ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group, and Pratap.

This is the second summon to Pratap. On the first summon on November 24, when his house was raided, he had sought time as he was under quarantine, saying that he would appear with his son the next time he is called. His quarantine reportedly ended on Tuesday. On the other hand, it is the fourth summon to his son. The ED had earlier questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Pratap's house and the private firm. After questioning, he was allowed to leave with a summon to appear again the next day, but he didn't come.

Vihang was also summoned for November 26 and a third time by the ED on November 27. However, he failed to appear before the agency on both occasions. The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Pratap, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case.

Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. (ANI)

