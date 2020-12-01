Shehla Rashid denies allegations of threatening father

Denying the allegation of threatening her father with death, student leader Shehla Rashid on Tuesday said that it was baseless. "Whatever allegations have been made against me by my father are baseless," Rashid said.

She added, "First of all, I don't regard it as an allegation because it is like a fictional story. It would have been an allegation if there was any proof or document. It is nonsense and false." She said, on the contrary, she had given a statement on how her father has been involved in violence against her, her mother and sister.

Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of former JNU students' union leader Shehla, has alleged that he is facing a threat to life from his daughter. In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shora said, "I am under a constant threat to life from my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by my elder daughter Asma and wife Zubaida as well as her security guard Sakib Ahmad. This started in 2017 when Shehla all of a sudden joined Kashmir politics."

"I was called by one Zahoor Vatali, who was arrested in a terror funding case under UAPA in August 2017, just two months before he was nabbed and former MLA Rasheed Engineer at his residence in Srinagar in June 2017. They offered me Rs 3 crore for Shehla to join them," he claimed. Abdul Rashid said that he had asked his daughter not to take this money because it was coming from illegal channels and would be used for unlawful activities.

But his daughter later told him that she took the money and threatened him not to disclose anything about this transaction to anybody as it can put his life in danger, Abdul Rashid said. He alleged that anti-national activities were going on at his house and his daughter even tried to throw him out, requesting the DGP to provide him with security. (ANI)