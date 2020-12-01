Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel laureate says pandemic raising violence, trafficking

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad said the coronavirus pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of women “on the line.” The 27-year-old activist, who was forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State fighters in Iraq, said curfews, lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments to slow the spread of the virus “have had unintended consequences on women worldwide.” “Rather than reducing human trafficking and gender-based violence, the pandemic has increased the risk of exploitation and brutality against those most vulnerable,” she said.

PTI | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:50 IST
Nobel laureate says pandemic raising violence, trafficking
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad said the coronavirus pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of women "on the line." The 27-year-old activist, who was forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State fighters in Iraq, said curfews, lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments to slow the spread of the virus "have had unintended consequences on women worldwide." "Rather than reducing human trafficking and gender-based violence, the pandemic has increased the risk of exploitation and brutality against those most vulnerable," she said. "Numerous countries have seen increases in reports of domestic violence since the pandemic began." Murad said domestic tensions have intensified in confined living spaces, and stay-at-home orders "are increasing human trafficking farther underground, out of sight of law enforcement." "The few resources designated for prevention, rescue and rehabilitation are being stretched thin," she said.

"As a result, women's health and safety are on the line. It is now difficult for many women to access psychological support (and) health care." A member of Iraq's Yazidi minority, Murad was among thousands of women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State militants in 2014. Her mother and six brothers were killed by IS fighters in Iraq. She became an activist on behalf of women and girls after escaping and finding refuge in Germany and shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

Murad spoke virtually at a U.N. meeting Monday titled "Locked Down and Locked-In: Standing Against Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking during the COVID-19 Pandemic." It was organised by Nadia's Initiative, the nonprofit organization she founded in 2018 that advocates for survivors of sexual violence and aims to rebuild communities in crisis, along with UN Women and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Murad, a UNODC goodwill ambassador for trafficking survivors, noted that Monday was International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, and expressed hope that the spotlight would "amplify the urgent need to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking." Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the head of UN Women, said 72 per cent of trafficking victims detected globally are women and girls -- and 77 per cent of identified female survivors were trafficked for sexual exploitation.

The COVID-19 pandemic will push 47 million more women and girls into extreme poverty, she said, "but business is booming for the traffickers." "During pandemic lockdowns, two-thirds of anti-trafficking workers reported seeing an increase in online recruitment by traffickers for the purpose of sexual exploitation online," Mlambo-Ngcuka said. She said the pandemic has reduced access to health care and compromised the capacity of governments and the United Nations "to report on violations, provide protection and combat impunity." Mlambo-Ngcuka called for urgent and coordinated global action and cited one promising response -- 146 countries answered U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for measures to prevent violence against women and girls and promote "peace in the home" as part of their plans to tackle COVID-19.

Actress and activist Ashley Judd, a U.N. Population Fund goodwill ambassador, criticized "the toxic masculinity" taught to men and boys who attack and sexually exploit women. "I am looking forward to the day when we have no sexual and gender-based violence, especially under COVID, from which to be resilient," she said in a virtual speech.

Germany's Foreign Office Minister of State Michelle Müntefering said the coronavirus makes fighting for gender equality even more important. "We will not allow sexual and gender-based violence and human trafficking to slip into the shadow," she said, pledging support to Murad and others "who fight for just and equitable societies every day."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Attacking fields against me gives opportunity to score runs, says Iyer

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that the attacking fields employed by Australia gives him an opportunity to score more runs. India and Australia are currently locking horns in the three-match ODI series. The Men in B...

Finch throws weight behind struggling Starc, says no need to panic

Top pacer Mitchell Starcs patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India but skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner, saying there is no need to pani...

Traqade by Gympik addresses ‘Class Booking’ issues for gym & fitness studio owners; set to revitalise the pandemic-hit Indian fitness industry

The feature enables fitness centres to seamlessly schedule and manage their group workout classes in a hassle-free and time-efficient manner It also empowers members with more control over their workout regime, allowing them to browse ...

Rape victim kidnapped from near home in UP

A rape victim was allegedly kidnapped from a village here when she had gone to fields for some work, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old was also kidnapped in 2019 and raped, following which three people were arrested, Station House Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020