UP: Cops suspended for links with cattle smugglers

Updated: 01-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:42 IST
Three policemen have been suspended here for their alleged links with cattle smugglers, a senior official said Monday
They have been identified as Head Constable Ramashray Yadav, and constables Dina Nath Yadav and Ranjit Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said
A probe was being carried out by the ASP.
