The four businessmen received extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh each through WhatsApp message and telephone calls at around 9.30 pm on Monday. They have lodged police complaint in this connection in Bank More police station against unidentified criminals, the police said.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:54 IST
PLFI makes extortion call to 4 businessmen

Four businessmen of Bank More area here have received extortion calls allegedly in the name of People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a Naxalite outfit, police said on Tuesday. The four businessmen received extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh each through WhatsApp message and telephone calls at around 9.30 pm on Monday.

They have lodged police complaint in this connection in Bank More police station against unidentified criminals, the police said. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Asim Vikram Minz told media persons that written complaints have been lodged in Bank More police station over extortion demand allegedly in the name of PLFI.

"Police is investigating the matter. Criminals involved in the incident would be arrested soon", the SSP said. This is for the first time that PLFI has made extortion calls to Dhanabd-based businessmen. All four businessmen have been asked to deposit Rs 50 lakh each in party fund.

The Federation of District Chamber of Commerce (FDCC) has requested the Senior Superintendent of Police to provide special security in Bank More area which is the business hub of the district, said Rajesh Gupta, patron of FDCC..

