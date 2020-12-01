Left Menu
Our neighbouring country committing frequent ceasefire violations: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday asserted that western borders are witnessing an atmosphere of uncertainty and neighbouring country is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday asserted that western borders are witnessing an atmosphere of uncertainty and neighbouring country is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency. Speaking on the occasion of the 56th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Rai said, "In western borders, there remains an atmosphere of uncertainty. Our neighbouring country is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency, and smuggling arms and narcotics substances across the border."

"We are also uncovering more and more covert tunnels used for infiltration. I salute the way our forces fight these challenges and protect the country," Union MoS Home said. He further hailed the BSF's frontline action in the fight against COVID-19.

"We also commend the BSF's frontline action in our fight during COVID-19. Our personnel have also been infected but never gave up their spirit to fight," he said. The 56th Raising Day event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

BSF was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965. Earlier today, expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th 'Raising Day' of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

