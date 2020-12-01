Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF officer killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army in J-K's Poonch

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:08 IST
BSF officer killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. In November, 15 people, including nine security personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in various sectors in the Union Territory.

The latest casualty took place on a day when the BSF is celebrating its Raising Day. "The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the LoC again, in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at Forward Defence Location attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleagues' lives," a statement issued by the BSF said.

It said the border man had displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion, and laid down his life in the line of duty. The incident took place at Tarkundi area of Mendhar in Poonch district. Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal paid rich tributes to the sub-inspector and said he was a gallant and sincere border man.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said, adding that "the death of the border man will not go in vain". It said the BSF has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan army posts.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be sent by air to Maphoukuki village in Imphal, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours, the statement said. "The BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family," it added.

On November 13, 11 people, including four Army personnel and a BSF officer, were killed in different ceasefire violations in north Kashmir, while four Army personnel were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in different sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region on November 21, 26 and 27. According to sources, the Pakistani army also suffered numerous casualties in the "strong and effective" retaliation by the Indian troops as several of their posts were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani Rangers continued unprovoked firing in Karol Krishna, Gurnam and Pansar border outposts along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, prompting befitting retaliation by the BSF. The firing from across the border started around 9.35 pm on Monday and continued till 4.40 am on Tuesday, they said, adding there was no report of any casualty or damage on Indian side.

According to the officials, over 4,100 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the IB and LoC this year, which is highest in the past decade.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi airport handles 2 mn domestic passengers in Oct, expects to soon return to pre-COVID volumes

Delhi airport on Tuesday said it handled about 2 million domestic passengers in October on the back of festive season travel demand, and expects to return to pre-lockdown volumes soon. Besides, the airport witnessed a healthy growth in inte...

The New Collection of Platinum Love Bands Celebrates the Love that Leads us to a Better Tomorrow

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Love that can weather some of the harshest storms and still maintain that special sheen is rare. Love that can guide you through some of the toughest terrains while bringing you closer to your loved ones ...

Court refuses bail to Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

A court here on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and an accused in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED in September under the ...

Wisconsin certifies Biden's victory following partial recount

The US state of Wisconsin on Monday formally declared President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the states presidential contest after conducting a partial recount. Biden won the state by roughly 20,700 votes, informed Elections Commission ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020