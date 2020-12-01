Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two booked under anti-conversion law in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Tyagi said he came back to his native Pura village along with his wife to escape from the accused, but they continued to harass the couple. Under the new anti-conversion law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:18 IST
Two booked under anti-conversion law in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Two people have been booked under the new anti-conversion law in this district, police said on Tuesday. Akshay tyagi, a resident of Pura village, alleged that Nadeem and Salman were forcing his wife to convert her religion and marry Nadeem, they said. An FIR was registered against Nadeem and Salman under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and IPC sections 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on Monday, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

This is the first case under the anti-conversion law in the district. The complainant, working as a contractor in a factory in Saharanpur district, said the accused had also threatened him with dire consequences if he went ahead with the complaint against them. Tyagi said he came back to his native Pura village along with his wife to escape from the accused, but they continued to harass the couple.

Under the new anti-conversion law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate. The ordinance punishes religious conversion though misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. The onus to prove that the conversion has not been done forcibly lies on the person accused of the act and the convert.

PTI CORR SRY.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New 'zero-based timetable' will reduce average travel time in long distance trains by 30 mins-6 hours

The Railways new zero-based timetable, once introduced, will cut down travel time in long distance trains between 30 minutes and six hours on an average, Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said Tuesday. The timetable, to be introduced ...

Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pak hostility towards India: MoS Nityanand Rai

The recovery of underground tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is proof of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. Addressing the troops of the Border Security F...

Farmers’ protest: BJP ally in Haryana suggests giving written assurance on MSP

The BJPs ruling coalition partner in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party, on Tuesday suggested that the Centre should give a written assurance to farmers that the minimum support price system will continue. The remark by JJP president Ajay C...

Sonalika leads industry growth with 11,478 domestic sales in November'20

New Delhi India, December 1 ANINewsVoir Sonalika Tractors, one of Indias leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020