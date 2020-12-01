Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Congress minority convener resigns, says 'party not doing enough for minorities'

Riyaz Shaikh, Goa Congress State Convenor of Minority Department, on Tuesday, tendered his resignation from the post and from primary membership, accusing the Congress party of "not doing enough for minorities".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:47 IST
Goa Congress minority convener resigns, says 'party not doing enough for minorities'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Riyaz Shaikh, Goa Congress State Convenor of Minority Department, on Tuesday, tendered his resignation from the post and from primary membership, accusing the Congress party of "not doing enough for minorities". Shaikh's resignation comes after Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Wing Chairman Urfan Mulla tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the position of GPCC Spokesperson, citing lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state.

In a letter addressed to GPCC president Girish Chodankar, Shaikh said, "I am tendering my resignation from the post of State Convenor of the Minority Department as well as primary membership with immediate effect." He also thanked for the opportunity to serve the party and his people and explained that he had taken the decision in light of Mulla's resignation, and claimed that "minorities in the party were being used without getting any benefit".

"I have taken this decision since our Congress Minority leader and former Pradesh Congress Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla has stepped down from the Congress party that we minorities were being used without getting any benefits. Without my leader it will not be possible for me to work for the party," Shaikh concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIV generic drug for babies to be rolled out in Africa in 2021 - aid agencies

A strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV will be rolled out in African countries in 2021, the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral available even for babies, aid agencies said on Tuesday, World AIDS Day...

Women who escaped slavery turn anti-trafficking crusaders in India

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S eparated from her parents, Jayashree Ponrajan spent most of her teenage years trapped in a form of bonded labour - forced to live and work in the spinning mills of sou...

Shell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions

Environmental activists took Royal Dutch Shell to court on Tuesday, demanding the energy firm drastically reduce the production of oil and gas to limit its effects on climate change.Seven activist groups, including Greenpeace and Friends of...

New 'zero-based timetable' will reduce average travel time in long distance trains by 30 mins-6 hours

The Railways new zero-based timetable, once introduced, will cut down travel time in long distance trains between 30 minutes and six hours on an average, Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said Tuesday. The timetable, to be introduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020