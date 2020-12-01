Left Menu
Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pak hostility towards India: MoS Nityanand Rai

The recovery of underground tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is "proof" of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The recovery of underground tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is "proof" of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. Addressing the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during its 56th raising day event here, he said there is an atmosphere of "uncertainty" along this border as ceasefire violations are carried out by the other side every now and then.

"Infiltration and smuggling of modern weapons and narcotics is being done (through this front) to harm India. The neighbouring country is doing this conspiracy with a feeling of hostility. The recovery of tunnels and drones that are used to send lethal weapons is proof of its hostility," the Minister of State for Home Afafirs said without taking any names. He praised the force for securing the borders despite harsh terrain and bad weather, and standing like a rock against all such activities.

The MoS officiated as the chief guest after Union Home Minister Amit Shah skipped the event due to some "important official work", officials said. The parade event started after over two hours delay at a BSF camp in south west Delhi's Chhawla area.

Speaking during the event, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana noted that the force can "assure the country that it will foil all attempts of anti-national elements to breach the sanctity of Indian borders". He recounted many operations undertaken by the force in the recent past along the Line of Control and the International Border in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, where its troops killed infiltrators, unearthed underground tunnels and shot down weapon carrying drones or unmanned aerial vehicles. He said the force is effectively checking all efforts of Pakistan to push in terrorists and smuggle arms and narcotics into the Indian side.

Asthana also mentioned the recent unearthing of an underground tunnel in Samba sector of Jammu on November 22 that was "used by terrorists" who were killed by security forces at the Ban Toll plaza in Nagrota. Four terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces on November 19.

"This tunnel was found after the BSF conducted a difficult and continuous operation," the BSF DG said. The BSF chief also spoke about his personnel contracting the COVID-19 infection during the course of their duty, adding that the recovery rate has been 99.69 per cent.

Chief of Defence Staff Genral Bipin Rawat, RAW chief Samant Goel and senior defence and home ministry officials were present during the event. The about 2.65 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised this day in 1965. It is primarily tasked to guard the combined over 6,386-km long fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

