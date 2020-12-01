Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court grants bail to retired CBI officer in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

Sinha , who was involved in fodder scam probe in Bihar and also investigated other high profile cases, was arrested in October for allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh from a company, Usha Martin, to settle a case against it probed by him. The court granted the relief to Sinha noting that the requisite sanction for prosecution was not obtained so far from the authorities concerned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:14 IST
Court grants bail to retired CBI officer in Rs 25 lakh bribery case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to a retired superintendent of police of CBI, N M P Sinha, arrested in connection with an alleged bribery case. Sinha , who was involved in fodder scam probe in Bihar and also investigated other high profile cases, was arrested in October for allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh from a company, Usha Martin, to settle a case against it probed by him.

The court granted the relief to Sinha noting that the requisite sanction for prosecution was not obtained so far from the authorities concerned. The court also rejected CBI's application seeking extension of Sinha's judicial custody in the case.

"It is observed that though CBI has filed the charge sheet, but the requisite sanction under relevant provisions...has not been forwarded along with the charge sheet and till date, therefore, as per law cognizance of the offences cannot be taken and matter cannot be proceeded, so further extension/judicial remand of accused NMP Sinha, awaiting sanction, seems to be unjustified, therefore the application of CBI seeking further extension of judicial custody remand is disallowed," Special Judge Chandra Shekhar said. The court also directed the accused to furnish personal bond in the sum of Rs one lakh with one surety in the like amount and not to leave the country without it's prior permission.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Sinha, submitted that the accused was in judicial custody for about 60 days and the charge sheet was filed without filing sanction. The CBI had opposed the bail application saying that allegations against the accused were serious in nature and the agency had collected sufficient evidence to prove the same. Sinha was nabbed with a private person who had allegedly delivered the bribe. The money was also recovered by the agency, it said.

It was alleged that Sinha, who retired in August this year posted in Economic Offences Wing of the CBI, was handling a case of alleged cheating against mining company Usha Martin regarding a lease given to it for an iron ore mine in Jharkhand in 2005. It was alleged that Sinha was in touch with the representative of the company and had demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to settle a case against it.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Living here for 70 years but voted for local body first time, say West Pakistani refugees

West Pakistani refugees of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday cast their vote for local body elections for the first time. Ramesh has been living in Jammu for the past 70 years, but never got his fundamental right to vote or to choose his local l...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020