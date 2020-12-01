Court grants bail to retired CBI officer in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to a retired superintendent of police of CBI, N M P Sinha, arrested in connection with an alleged bribery case. Sinha , who was involved in fodder scam probe in Bihar and also investigated other high profile cases, was arrested in October for allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh from a company, Usha Martin, to settle a case against it probed by him.

The court granted the relief to Sinha noting that the requisite sanction for prosecution was not obtained so far from the authorities concerned. The court also rejected CBI's application seeking extension of Sinha's judicial custody in the case.

"It is observed that though CBI has filed the charge sheet, but the requisite sanction under relevant provisions...has not been forwarded along with the charge sheet and till date, therefore, as per law cognizance of the offences cannot be taken and matter cannot be proceeded, so further extension/judicial remand of accused NMP Sinha, awaiting sanction, seems to be unjustified, therefore the application of CBI seeking further extension of judicial custody remand is disallowed," Special Judge Chandra Shekhar said. The court also directed the accused to furnish personal bond in the sum of Rs one lakh with one surety in the like amount and not to leave the country without it's prior permission.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Sinha, submitted that the accused was in judicial custody for about 60 days and the charge sheet was filed without filing sanction. The CBI had opposed the bail application saying that allegations against the accused were serious in nature and the agency had collected sufficient evidence to prove the same. Sinha was nabbed with a private person who had allegedly delivered the bribe. The money was also recovered by the agency, it said.

It was alleged that Sinha, who retired in August this year posted in Economic Offences Wing of the CBI, was handling a case of alleged cheating against mining company Usha Martin regarding a lease given to it for an iron ore mine in Jharkhand in 2005. It was alleged that Sinha was in touch with the representative of the company and had demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to settle a case against it.