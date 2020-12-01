Left Menu
Development News Edition

China-Pak military ties should be scaled up to jointly face 'risks, challenges': Gen Wei

Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called for scaling-up the very close military ties between China and Pakistan to a "higher level" to jointly deal with "risks and challenges" faced by the two countries.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:03 IST
China-Pak military ties should be scaled up to jointly face 'risks, challenges': Gen Wei

Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called for scaling-up the very close military ties between China and Pakistan to a "higher level" to jointly deal with "risks and challenges" faced by the two countries. Wei held talks with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday and signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the all-weather allies. "We should push the mil-to-mil relationship to a higher level, so as to jointly cope with various risks and challenges, firmly safeguard the sovereignty and security interests of the two countries, and safeguard the regional peace and stability," the Chinese Ministry of Defence here quoted Wei as saying. The Chinese statement was also silent about the new MoU. Both countries rarely disclose the extent of their defence ties which spans all sectors of the army, air force and the navy.

China is the major defence supplier to Pakistan, providing the fighter jets to modern naval frigates and other major armaments. Gen Wei also met with Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the statement said on Tuesday.

Alvi said that Pakistan and China are good friends who have enjoyed a traditional friendship of long history and mutual trust. Pakistan firmly supports China's stand on issues related to the South China Sea, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and so on. "We hope that the two countries will further strengthen cooperation in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as the defense and security fields,” President Alvi was quoted as saying by the PLA Daily. Prime Minister Khan said that Chinese Defense Minister Wei's visit is of great significance in the context of the global pandemic, which shows the firm support of the Chinese government and military to Pakistan. During his meeting with Gen Bajwa, the two military officials exchanged in-depth views on the international and regional situations, the relations between the two countries and militaries, the equipment and technology cooperation and other issues, the Chinese statement said.

In his meetings with Pakistani leaders, Gen Wei said that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is unique in the world. Under the leadership of the heads of the two countries, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in various fields and firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests, he said.

"China is willing to strengthen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust and strengthen strategic cooperation with Pakistan,” he said. Gen Wei, who is also the State Councillor, arrived in Pakistan after completing a day-long visit to Nepal on Sunday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The ruling AAP in a statement said, Laws have already been passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and have been si...

Trump Campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging massive fraud in election

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Wisconsin Supreme Court, alleging massive election fraud and major absentee ballot abuse, in a longshot attempt to overturn his Democratic rival Joe Bidens win in the battleground state. ...

Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

Cyclone Storm Burevi is most likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Beng...

AAP student union, youth wing form human chain in solidarity with protesting farmers

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Partys student unit and youth wing led by the partys Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centres new agriculture law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020