PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:18 IST
Seven injured in fire caused by gas leak

As many as seven people were injured in a fire caused by LPG cylinder leakage at Bharat Nagar slum here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in a house near Aksa Masjid.

There was leakage from an LPG cylinder in the house and when somebody tried to light a stove, there was a flare- up, police said. Four members of the family and three guests who were staying overnight were injured.

All of them have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital and the condition of four of them is serious, an official said. The family hails from Bihar, he added.

