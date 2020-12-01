Tamil Nadu reports 1,404 new coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 7,83,319. According to the State Health Department, 1,411 people recovered from the lethal virus while 10 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

While 7,60,617 have tested negative for Covid-19 here till now, as many as 11,722 fatalities have been registered in the state. The state has 10,980 active cases of the pathogen as of Tuesday, as per the State Health Department.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government eased the lockdown restrictions allowing Chennai's Marina Beach to reopen after December 14, and undergraduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7. It also said that gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue until December 31. (ANI)

