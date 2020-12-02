Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expelled MLA involved in cheating job-seekers, land fraud: BJD

The Gopalpur MLA denied the charge and alleged that his relatives and supporters are being harassed by the police after his expulsion from the party though is no complaint was filed against him. BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that Panigrahi was involved in land fraud and also duped 68 people on the pretext of providing them with jobs through the son of a suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:15 IST
Expelled MLA involved in cheating job-seekers, land fraud: BJD

Two days after senior leader and MLA Pradeep Panigrahi was expelled from the party for "anti-people" activities, the ruling BJD on Tuesday alleged that he was involved in cheating youths promising them jobs and in a land fraud case. The Gopalpur MLA denied the charge and alleged that his relatives and supporters are being harassed by the police after his expulsion from the party though is no complaint was filed against him.

BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that Panigrahi was involved in land fraud and also duped 68 people on the pretext of providing them with jobs through the son of a suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The father-son duo was recently arrested and sent to jail in a disproportionate asset case.

"Panigrahi travelled in chartered aircraft and spent money lavishly. Despite being a people's representative, he was merrymaking in Mumbai, Pune and other places when Ganjam district was under the grip of the COVID-19," Mohanty claimed. Ganjam is the home district of the former minister.

Alleging that Panigrahi flew in chartered flights 18 times during Covid-19 crisis period, another BJD Spokesperson Pratap Deb said that he must clarify whether the money he spent belonged to the public. There are allegations that money was fraudulently taken from people on the promise of giving them jobs, Deb said adding that investigation is underway.

Deb said BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik never takes any action without valid reason or proof. Denying the allegations, Panigrahi said he flew in a chartered aircraft with due permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India to attend a social function in Pune.

Claiming that he was being used as a scapegoat to divert people's attention from burning issues, the three-time MLA said that no complaint was registered against him, but the police are harassing his relatives in a bid to coerce them to lodge a case against him. Panigrahi is the first leader in the regional party who has been expelled on the charge of "anti-people" activities, though many of its members in the past were removed from the BJD on "anti-party" charges.

The BJD expelled Panigrahi on November 29, but it did not clarify then the nature of the offence he allegedly indulged in..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...

Senior Hungarian politician says he was present at busted Brussels lockdown party

A senior politician from Hungarys ruling party said he had been present at a house party in Belgium that was broken up by Brussels police last Friday for breaching lockdown rules but denied taking drugs.Jozsef Szajer, a leading light in Pri...

Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 99 as England impressively chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets at Newlands on Tuesday and complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series.South Africa elected to bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020