Canada PM Trudeau indicates U.S. border restrictions to last a long time Canada will not agree to lifting a ban on non-essential travel with the United States until the coronavirus outbreak is significantly under control around the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK says Brexit talks still stuck as EU wants too much

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Tuesday that trade deal talks with the European Union were still stuck on fishing, dispute resolution and governance rules. "The EU still wants to take the lion's share of the fishing in our waters - that's not fair," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Gove told Sky. "The EU still want us to be tied to their way of doing things." U.N. Security Council unlikely to act on Iran scientist killing, diplomats say

Just hours after the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, Tehran demanded the United Nations Security Council condemn the killing and take action against those responsible, but diplomats say the call is likely to go unheeded. At a minimum, the 15-member body could discuss Friday's killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh behind closed doors if a member requests such a meeting or it could agree on - by consensus - a statement on the issue. England faces regional COVID-19 restrictions despite lawmaker rebellion

Parliament approved a system of regional COVID-19 restrictions for England on Tuesday despite a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own party which underlined growing unhappiness at his handling of the pandemic. More than 40% of people in England will be subject to the toughest tier of restrictions on their daily life from Wednesday, when the government shifts to its new approach after a month of national lockdown, with just 1% in the lowest band. Argentine prosecutors raid home of Maradona's psychiatrist in probe

Five people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnesses said people screamed in panic and some were thrown into the air by the car as it crashed through the shopping zone. China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported. China launched its Chang'e-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon's origins. Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency, experts say

Ethiopia's nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the weekend. Fighting since Nov. 4 is believed to have killed thousands of people, as well as forcing refugees into Sudan, dragging in Eritrea, and worsening hunger and suffering among Tigray's more than 5 million people. U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' North Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of "flagrant violation" of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to $5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea Alex Wong accused China of seeking to undo a United Nations sanctions regime aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. He warned of new U.S. sanctions against China-based individuals and entities in response. Analysis: Iran's Achilles' heel? Security gaps and possible enemy infiltration

The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist has exposed security gaps which suggest its security forces may have been infiltrated and that the Islamic Republic is vulnerable to further attacks. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing on Friday followed two other big security lapses -- the theft of Iran's nuclear archive and a fire at a nuclear facility this year that some Iranian officials blamed on cyber sabotage.

U.S. prosecutors investigating potential White House 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on ...

Alabama sets February execution date for man in 1991 killing

Alabama on Tuesday set a February execution date for a man convicting of the 1991 killing of a woman abducted near an automatic teller machine and later found shot in a cemetery. The Alabama Supreme Court ordered that 51-year-old Willie B. ...

Parliamentarians from 18 countries urge HK to intervene in China detention case

More than 150 parliamentarians from 18 countries have called on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to intervene to ensure justice for 12 people, the youngest of who is 16, who have been detained in mainland China while trying to flee the city by b...

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with negative test

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nationAccording to a senior administration official,...
