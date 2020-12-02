Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF pays tributes to SI killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday paid tributes to sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district While paying tributes to Guite at the war memorial in the frontier headquarters at Paloura camp, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal said the force has a history of gallant men who remain committed to the sanctity of the International Border and LoC.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:07 IST
BSF pays tributes to SI killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday paid tributes to sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

While paying tributes to Guite at the war memorial in the frontier headquarters at Paloura camp, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal said the force has a history of gallant men who remain committed to the sanctity of the International Border and LoC.  This brave act has once again proved that bordermen are always ready to sacrifice their life, when the question of national security arises, he said

Guite was killed on Tuesday during ceasefire violation from Pakistan in Poonch while defending the borders of the nation.  Jamwal gave an assurance that all benefits applicable to Guite will be made available to his family in a fast track manner.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's health minister hopes first COVID vaccines can start in January

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.We finally see land, we have a clea...

China's manufacturing recovery masks strains on smaller factories, export uncertainty

Chinese industrial activity has snapped back to pre-coronavirus growth levels, with factory surveys hitting multi-year highs in November, but the headline expansion masks struggles for smaller firms and looming pressures for exporters.Readi...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the Wests first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week. Prime Ministe...

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020