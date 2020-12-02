Kerala Speaker forwards 'breach of privilege' notice against Thomas Isaac to Privileges and Ethics Committee

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan forwarded the 'breach of privilege' notice against State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac moved by Congress legislator VD Satheesan to state Assembly's Privileges and Ethics Committee on Wednesday. Earlier, Satheesan had alleged that the State Finance Minister had infringed on the rights of the House by disclosing the details of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) before it was tabled in the Assembly.

The notice was moved by Satheesan under Section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. On Monday, Isaac had appeared before the Speaker to give an explanation after it was sought by the latter.

In a press meet the State Finance Minister had disclosed the CAG audit report to the media claiming it as a draft audit report but the CAG had made clear it was a final report. Speaking to media later, Isaac had said he was ready to take full responsibility for his action and was also ready to appear before the Privileges and Ethics Committee. (ANI)