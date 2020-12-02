Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese political stalemate leaves France pushing aid meeting

President Emmanuel Macron will try to revive a French initiative on Lebanon when he hosts an international aid conference on Wednesday evening, but with the country's fractious political class bickering, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:57 IST
Lebanese political stalemate leaves France pushing aid meeting

President Emmanuel Macron will try to revive a French initiative on Lebanon when he hosts an international aid conference on Wednesday evening, but with the country's fractious political class bickering, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim. Four months after a massive explosion that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital city, Lebanon is no closer to forming a credible government to overhaul the bankrupt state despite French efforts to convince politicians to introduce partial reforms to confront the emergency.

France, the United States and other donors who repeatedly came to Lebanon's aid since the 1975-90 civil war are losing patience with its politicians, many of them familiar faces in charge during the country's descent into economic crisis. "To borrow or lend money you need trust and trust isn't there," a French presidential official told reporters in a briefing. "We will stay like this as long as there is no credible government in place."

Co-hosted with the United Nations, several heads of state and governments will attend the video conference. Macron, a natural ally given Lebanon is a former French colony, has invested a lot of political capital in trying to break the deadlock, vowing to not give up on the Lebanese.

He is due to visit French troops operating as part of a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon around Dec. 20, diplomats said. Having seen deadlines to form a government pass and political talks stall, Macron opted to go ahead with an aid conference to take stock of the situation.

However, officials have made it clear that Lebanon will not be bailed out without structural reforms, a full audit of the central bank and that any immediate aid will only be to help recovery and be distributed directly to the population. "Lebanon will not escape this type of audit if it wants serious negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. It is indispensable otherwise it's bankruptcy," the official said.

A similar conference in August raised nearly 253 million euros ($298 million) in pledges. The official said Wednesday's conference should raise a bit more. "When there's no Plan B, France always organises a conference," said a Western diplomat, adding that the Lebanon situation was unlikely to evolve before a new U.S. administration was firmly in place.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland passes 1 million coronavirus cases, buys vaccine doses

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Poland passed 1 million on Wednesday as the government said it has agreed to buy 45 million vaccine doses, amidst a second wave of the pandemic that is proving more serious than the first.The dail...

Amarinder to take first shot of Covid vaccine in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it. The state government has also prior...

Don't get hopes up too soon for swift vaccine roll out, says UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned people in Britain on Wednesday not to get their hopes up too soon about the swift roll out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, saying there were logistical challenges to overcome.I think at this st...

U.S., EU must end trade disputes, Brussels says in Biden wish-list

The European Union and the United States should resolve their trade disputes after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January in a new transatlantic agenda, the EU executive said on Wednesday, laying out its wish-list for better...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020