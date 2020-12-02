Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK govt looking at conduct of Arcadia directors -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the conduct of directors of collapsed fashion group Arcadia will be examined. "The secretary of state for business, enterprise and skills (Alok Sharma) has written to the Insolvency Service to look at the conduct of the Arcadia directors," Johnson told parliament. Arcadia, owned by Philip Green, entered administration on Monday, threatening 13,000 jobs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:59 IST
UK govt looking at conduct of Arcadia directors -PM Johnson
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the conduct of directors of collapsed fashion group Arcadia will be examined. "The secretary of state for business, enterprise and skills (Alok Sharma) has written to the Insolvency Service to look at the conduct of the Arcadia directors," Johnson told parliament.

Arcadia, owned by Philip Green, entered administration on Monday, threatening 13,000 jobs. "We will be doing everything we can to restore the high streets of this country," Johnson added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said. The citys police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The tw...

C'garh be given priority in COVID-19 vaccination: CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available COVID-19 vaccine, when it is approved for use, for free to the tribal-dominated state on priority, an official release said on Wedne...

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK - exec

BioNTech will send the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Pfizer in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane as it prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days, a senior executive said on Wednesday. The comments w...

Poland passes 1 million coronavirus cases, buys vaccine doses

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Poland passed 1 million on Wednesday as the government said it has agreed to buy 45 million vaccine doses, amidst a second wave of the pandemic that is proving more serious than the first.The dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020