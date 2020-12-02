Left Menu
Two held for duping man of Rs 1.90 cr on pretext of allotting him DDA plot

They used to forge documents related to DDA plots and dupe people, police said. According to the complainant, the accused told him that the purchase price of the said plot is Rs 22 lakh, but he would have to spend about Rs 2 crore extra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:50 IST
Two former employees of the Delhi Development Authority were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.90 crore by using forged documents on the pretext of allotting him a DDA plot in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Prem Shankar Sharma (68) and Rana Pratap Chauhan (72), were arrested on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by Ashish Mehra, the duo had taken Rs 1.90 crore from him for allotment of a DDA plot in Krishna Nagar and also issued a forged allotment letter. The accused are involved in more than 13 such cases. They targeted victims, especially businessmen, who were in search of plots, police said.

Through their links, they got details about vacant DDA plots and later showed them to their potential targets. They used to forge documents related to DDA plots and dupe people, police said.

According to the complainant, the accused told him that the purchase price of the said plot is Rs 22 lakh, but he would have to spend about Rs 2 crore extra. Mehra agreed to do so because the market price of the plot was much higher than the purchase price at that time.

The two men took Rs 1.90 crore in cash from him and gave a fake allotment letter on behalf of DDA, police said. When Mehra found out about it, he demanded his money back. The accused gave him four cheques worth Rs 80 lakh, which also got dishonoured.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said during investigation, allotment letters, possession letters, NOC and other documents were verified from the DDA. "The accused forged documents related to allotments and these authentic looking documents purported to be issued from DDA were provided to the victim. In order to gain the trust of the victim, they made him deposit the amount in a DDA account. In this case, Rs 22 lakh was deposited in DDA account. When no links of the amount were found by DDA, the same were transferred in the suspense account of DDA," he said.

