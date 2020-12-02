Russia's Putin tells officials to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 next week

Russia's Putin tells officials to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 next weekReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:22 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered authorities to begin mass vaccinations against COVID-19 from next week in Russia.
"Let's agree on this - you will not report to me next week, but you will start mass vaccination ... let's get to work already," Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.
