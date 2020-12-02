EU must proceed with Brexit no-deal contingency plans -Irish PM

Stalled Brexit talks have reached a point where the European Union must now proceed with preparations for a potential no-deal outcome, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday.

"We are in the final critical phases. I've every confidence that our chief negotiator Michel Barnier will use every best endeavour and every opportunity this week to try and deliver a deal," Martin told parliament.

"One month out from the end of transition, we have reached a point in time where prudence demands we must proceed with preparations for European Union contingency measures in case of no deal. I expect to see this being discussed in Brussels in the coming week and in advance of the December European Council."