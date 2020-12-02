Maha: Two held for illegal construction, sale of flat in Thane

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly constructing a residential building illegally and cheating a man by selling a flat in the structure in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint lodged at Naupada police station, the police have arrested builder Vasant Bhanushali, who allegedly constructed the building illegally, and Rajkumar Bahtija, who sold his flat to the complainant, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant had purchased a flat in the building in Naupada locality in 2010 for Rs 42.21 lakh and the accused had produced fabricated documents during the sale. In 2015, the complainant received notices from the Thane Municipal Corporation stating that the building was illegal, following which the accused had assured him that the issue will be resolved, the official said.

But when he kept getting notices from the civic body, the complainant realised that he had been cheated, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against three accused, one of whom has not yet been arrested, the official added.