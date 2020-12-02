Territorial Army soldier held for alleged molestation in Uri: police

Territorial Army soldier held for alleged molestation in Uri: policePTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:36 IST
A Territorial Army soldier was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said
The soldier from the 173 TA battalion was arrested after the woman from Bandi area of Uri accused him of molestation, a police official said
A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.