Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland warns UK not to breach Brexit divorce deal again

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:35 IST
Ireland warns UK not to breach Brexit divorce deal again

Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that if the United Kingdom's forthcoming finance bill deliberately breaches the Brexit divorce accord, it will be taken as a signal that London does not want a trade deal.

"A clear message to London for some time; a 2nd piece of legislation deliberately breaching the withdrawal agreement and international law, will be taken as a signal that the U.K. doesn't want a deal," Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

"No deal of this complexity is concluded without at least a basic level of trust and goodwill! Over to you Britain."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanhaiya Kumar joins Left parties stir against agri bills

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the ongoing farmers stir against farm bills was an uprising to save democracy from crony capitalism and deplored attempts to discredit the agitations. Kumar, a former JNU students union p...

IAF carries out firing of Akash and Igla missiles in Suryalanka

The Indian Air Force has carried out firing of the indigenously developed Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles as part of a drill at air force station Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh, officials said. Vice Chief of ...

No fresh appointments in Rlys for 'khalasi'; post to be filled with regular employees: order

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of khalasis or bungalow peons who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with regular employees or substitute te...

Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets

Rome is banning horse-drawn carriages popular with tourists from the citys streets, in a move aimed at protecting the animals after years of debate over their well-being, Mayor Virginia Raggi said on Wednesday. Carriages will no longer be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020